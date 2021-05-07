Bright, cool start to Mother’s Day weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Expect mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions this afternoon as winds continue to flow in from the northwest, reaching up to 20 mph at times with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Any lingering precipitation will move east of the viewing area by early evening. The entrance of drier air will set the stage for a relatively calm weekend.
Saturday will be cooler and brighter in comparison to Sunday. In fact, we’ll start out with temperatures in the 40s before highs before reaching highs in the lower 70s, albeit slightly below average for this time of the year.
Mother’s Day will be almost perfect as high temperatures are set to climb into the lower 80s under increasing clouds.
Looking past the weekend, high temperatures will back down to the upper 70s on Monday and scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially later in the day, so a First Alert has been hoisted.
Dry weather is in the forecast for Tuesday before another round of chilly rain looks to return late Wednesday into Thursday, with both days likely only getting back into the 60s.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
