Blustery winds to end the workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following an early wake-up call in the form of heavy, hail-producing pre-dawn thunderstorms across the Piedmont, the rest of today will bring more sunshine along with a cool, gusty breeze and afternoon readings that will struggle to get back to 70°.
Northwest winds this afternoon could gust as high as 30 mph.
Clear and cooler tonight, lows will fall back into the chilly 40s in most neighborhoods.
There’s good news if you have outdoor plans this weekend, as we’ll stay dry both days. Following a chilly start in the 40s, with lots of sunshine Saturday afternoon readings will improve to the lower 70s. Mother’s Day will offer a few more clouds, but stay dry, with high temperatures rebounding to near 80° Sunday afternoon.
Looking past the weekend, high temperatures will back down to the upper 70s on Monday and scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially later in the day, so a First Alert has been hoisted.
Dry weather is in the forecast for Tuesday before another round of chilly rain looks to return late Wednesday into Thursday, with both days likely only getting back into the 60s.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
