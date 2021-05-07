App State returns to in-person graduation

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time since December 2019, Appalachian State University held in-person graduation ceremonies Friday.
The George Holmes Convocation Center was used for the events. The pandemic forced the university to keep graduations virtual until now.
Inside, the ceremonies were short. Speeches were brief. Graduates were spread out, and their families too. Only two tickets were allowed per graduate, but the ceremonies were online so those who could not come inside could still see it.
Thirteen in-person graduation ceremonies will be held through next Wednesday. About 200 graduates will take part in each one, with sanitation crews are cleaning in between each event. Those graduating were given the option of going to the in-person events or one virtual one that has also been scheduled.
Most chose the in-person ceremonies.
While it did not have all the pomp and circumstance of graduations past, officials say it’s another effort to getting things back to normal at the university.
