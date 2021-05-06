60 vehicles impounded, more than 50 people indicted for aggressive driving and street racing in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have impounded 60 vehicles and warned about 300 people, while more than 50 people face indictments due to aggressive driving and street racing in the Charlotte area.
Near the end of 2020, police say numerous instances of aggressive driving and street racing compelled several members of the Charlotte community to reach out and express their concerns to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).
Over the next six months, a multi-agency effort resulted in more than 2,500 traffic stops, nearly 3,500 violations and the seizure of 60 vehicles.
In Oct. 2020, CMPD received several complaints from community members who expressed their concerns for the growing and dangerous activity of aggressive driving and street racing.
This behavior transcended minor traffic violations and rose to the level of creating a great public safety threat, so CMPD immediately began to develop a strategy to address the issue.
CMPD identified a significant amount of this activity was taking place near the I-485 and Prosperity Church Road area, so a multi-agency enforcement effort was first launched there, and then moved to the other impacted areas of Charlotte.
This initiative spanned six months and resulted in more than 2,500 traffic stops and nearly 3,500 violations.
Among these violations were nearly 2,100 charges for speeding, 400 charges for reckless driving, 32 charges for driving while impaired and 10 charges for spontaneous racing violations.
During these operations, police say officers would encounter a large number of vehicles, often numbering into the hundreds, gathering in various locations around Charlotte to engage in dangerous, high-speed street races.
CMPD then launched an extensive investigation involving the diligent attention and expertise of the CMPD’s Transportation Division, Criminal Intelligence, Aviation Unit, Vice and Narcotics Unit, the Real Time Crime Center and several patrol divisions.
After identifying the suspects, CMPD worked with the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office where a grand jury indictment was made on 54 suspects, and warrants were issued for the charge of pre-arranged racing.
In addition to making the arrest, this charge also authorizes the seizure of the vehicle used in the offense.
On Thursday morning, a concerted effort across the region resulted in the charging of 51 suspects and the seizure of 60 vehicles.
The investigation has also identified a large number of other people and vehicles either seen spectating or participating in these events.
Approximately 300 of these individuals will soon be receiving a warning letter from Chief of Police Johnny Jennings detailing the types of charges they could face if they continue to engage in these dangerous and reckless activities. These charges include but are not limited to Aggressive & Reckless driving and unlawful racing on the streets and highways.
During the investigation, the CMPD’s Criminal Intelligence Unit identified several videos posted online depicting these events.
In order to provide visual context surrounding the egregious and dangerous behaviors of those participating in these events, CMPD is providing two of these videos, seen below.
The CMPD continues to conduct additional investigation. Anyone with information about these events are asked to let officers know by calling 911. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
The scope of this operation was significant in both size and complexity and was made possible through collaboration with The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Gaston County Police Department, Matthews Police Department, Huntersville Police Department, Cornelius Police Department, Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.