10 people taken to hospital in serious crash on I-77 in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ten people were hurt in a crash on Interstate 77 in southwest Charlotte Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on I-77 southbound near Westinghouse Boulevard, closing the area for a time. Lanes reopened by 5:40 a.m.
Medic says 8 people were taken to CMC Main with injuries and two people were taken to Novant Main with injuries. The severity of injuries was not disclosed.
At least two vehicles were involved.
