Much cooler today and there’s a bit of rain in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will bring a good deal of sunshine along with a cool breeze and lower humidity. Afternoon temperatures will only get back to the lower 70s, well below average for early May.
There may be a brief shower blowing through across the Piedmont this evening and a couple of showers are possible in the mountains overnight as cool readings in the 40s are forecast.
A cool breeze will be quite noticeable on Friday with afternoon readings struggling to get back to 70° despite a lot of bright sunshine.
There’s good news if you have outdoor plans this weekend, as we’ll stay dry both days. Following a chilly start in the 40s, with lots of sunshine Saturday afternoon readings will improve to the lower 70s. Mother’s Day will offer a few more clouds, but stay dry, with high temperatures rebounding to near 80° Sunday afternoon.
Looking past the weekend, high temperatures will back down to the upper 70s on Monday and scattered showers and thunderstorms are now looking more likely, so a First Alert has been hoisted. Dry weather is in the forecast for Tuesday before another round of rain looks to return on Wednesday.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
