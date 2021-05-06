Local AAU team has candid conversation with CMPD officer on gun violence after teammate’s murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A week after their teammate was shot and killed, a Charlotte AAU basketball team had a candid conversation Thursday with an officer from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
“To hear him pass away, it was shocking to the team,” said Dashawn Pressley, a high school senior.
Marcqueon Goodman, 16, was murdered on April 28 in southwest Charlotte. No motive has been revealed.
“He was just a great kid, yes sir, no sir kid,” said NC Bulldogz coach Mark Raley.
Before practice, CMPD officer Darrion Eichelberger visited the team to answer questions. He is a product of Charlotte and motivated the teenagers with his story.
“It made me feel like we can get through whatever we’re going through because he’s a successful officer and he is doing good for himself,” Pressley said.
The conversation was candid and at times emotional.
“Learn from yesterday to make it better for today. You keep going, don’t you stop,” Raley encouraged the team.
That message, as he says, part of investing in our future.
“I just try to be motivation to my teammates and aspire them to get better every day. Don’t let your situation stop you, keep going,” Pressley added.
These middle and high school students not only thinking about their own environment, but the “whys” surrounding the murder of their teammate.
“I have an attitude now to put more into them, to invest into them and to keep going no matter what I have in me to make sure they succeed in life,” added Raley.
