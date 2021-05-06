Isolated rain early Friday, with two First Alerts for next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will feature partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures, with upper 40s around Charlotte and the piedmont, with upper 30s for the mountains.
There is the chance for scattered rain overnight into early Friday, especially for the mountains and the northern piedmont.
- Chilly mornings, with mild and breezy afternoons for Friday and Saturday
- Dry and warmer for Mother’s Day Sunday
- First Alerts have been issued for next Monday and Wednesday
A few rain showers will be possible early Friday, yet clearing skies and gusty winds will develop through the afternoon, as a cold front moves across the Carolinas. Friday afternoon high temperatures will be around 70 degrees for Charlotte and the piedmont, with lower 50s for the mountains.
Mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures develop overnight Friday into Saturday morning, with mid-40s around Charlotte and the piedmont, and upper 30s for the mountains.
Saturday will be mild, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and afternoon high temperatures ranging from the lower 70s around Charlotte, to upper 50s in the mountains. Gusty winds will be possible at times.
Mother’s Day Sunday will feature warmer temperatures, with Sunday morning low temperatures starting off around 50 degrees, and afternoon high temperatures around 80 degrees. The mountains can expect Sunday afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with dry conditions expected.
A First Alert has been issued for scattered rain and storms on Monday, especially for the afternoon and evening hours. Monday afternoon high temperatures will be around 80 degrees.
Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies, with a stray shower possible, and afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s.
Another First Alert has been issued for Wednesday, with scattered rain possible, with cooler high temperatures in the upper 60s.
High temperatures look to remain in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees for next Thursday, with partly cloudy skies.
Enjoy your Friday and Mother’s Day Weekend!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
