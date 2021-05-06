One injured in shootout between drivers on Pineville, N.C. highway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shootout involving drivers on a highway in Pineville Thursday.
The scene unfolded at Park Road and NC 51. Police said they responded to the area Thursday morning.
Shots were reportedly fired between two vehicles, leaving one driver shot and in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they have identified both shooters. WBTV asked if road rage played a part in the shooting but police could not confirm at this time.
This is a developing story and officials did not release any other details.
