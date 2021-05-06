Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office and Concord Police motorcycle units participate in Watauga County fallen officer’s procession

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Motorcycle units from the Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office and Concord Police Department took part in a procession to honor two Watauga County deputies who were killed in the line of duty last week.
Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox were killed while making a welfare check at a home in Boone on April 28. The suspected gunman also killed his mother and stepfather before killing himself, according to reports.
The funeral for both deputies was held on Thursday afternoon at the Holmes Convocation Center on the campus of Appalachian State University.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.