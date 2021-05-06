Bulls complete sweep of Hornets in LaVine’s return, 120-99

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 14 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls breezed past the Charlotte Hornets 120-99 with Zach LaVine back on the floor.
LaVine returned from an 11-game absence due to the league’s health and safety protocols and scored 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting for the Bulls.
Chicago remained 3 1/2 games behind Washington for the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.
P.J. Washington led the Hornets with 24 points on six 3-pointers. Malik Monk added 20 points off the bench for the Hornets.
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)