16-year-old charged with murder in death of man found dead behind abandoned Statesville home

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Statesville Police have arrested a teenager they believe shot and killed another man who was found dead Thursday evening.
On April 29, officers responded to an abandoned home off the 1200 block of Fourth Street in Statesville around 6 p.m. Once there, they found 21-year-old Naseem Wilkes fatally shot behind the home.
During the course of the investigation, police identified 16-year-old Terrell Quaderius Powell as a possible suspect in the shooting. Powell was brought in for questioning and subsequently charged with first-degree murder in Wilkes’ death.
Powell, who officials say was on probation at the time of the killing, is currently being held in the Alexander County Juvenile Detention Center.
No further information has been released.
