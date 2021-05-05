Why don’t I hear tornado sirens when we have warnings?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Have you ever found yourself asking that question? Even worse, have you ever decided not to take cover because you haven’t heard the sirens yet?
Unfortunately, the answer is that you may NOT hear sirens in the Carolinas.
Not every community has them on fire departments or at police stations.
This may come as a shock to you if you have lived in the Deep South, the Midwest or the Great Plains. Since those places have more tornadoes, they also have more warning systems. It doesn’t mean tornadoes are any less dangerous here though.
I would hate for you to be caught off guard, depending on a system that isn’t necessarily in place in North and South Carolina. (Yes, some communities have them but not all.)
Make sure you have a way to get tornado warnings on your phone. The WBTV weather app is a great way to stay informed. We want to keep everyone safe this spring season!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
