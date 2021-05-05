Wednesday Pro-Am at the Wells Fargo Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An absolutely gorgeous Wednesday out at the Quail Hollow Club for the final pro-am before the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.
It was Roy Williams Day as the tournament honored former UNC basketball coach Roy Williams for his outstanding career in Chapel Hill. Coach played well as retirement is treating him well thus far.
“I think I threw and 84 or an 85 on it today,” said coach Williams. “Didn’t hit it as well as I wanted to, but going to have plenty of opportunities now.”
Coach Williams played in a group with North Carolina football coach Mack Brown and he sees a difference in his friend.
“He hit it a whole lot better than I did today,” said coach Brown. “He’s not worried about name, image, and likeness. He’s not worried about the transfer portal. I can see that flow in that back swing and a smile on his face.”
As you can tell, it was a good day out on the course. And for once, in a very long time, things felt somewhat normal at the Wells Fargo Championship.
“Probably the most normal thing I have done in almost a year and a half,” said coach Brown. “Hopefully our country and our world are getting back to some normalcy. I actually hugged some people, but today is fun. It’s a beautiful day, people are smiling and even ugly golf shots felt good.”
Another great sight today out at Quail Hollow was watching former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera swinging a golf club. It’s his first pro-am back in the Queen City since becoming head coach of the Washington football team.
“It feels good, but a little strange to be out here,” said coach Rivera.
But there was no way he was going to miss today because of the support he got from Charlotte during his battle with cancer.
“Six months into my recovery, they tell me it’s a 12 to 18 month process,” said coach. “I’m feeling stronger and I’m getting my strength. The support I got from the Queen City was amazing. Stephanie and I have been here nine years and to developed relationships we did was an amazing thing because the folks really reached out and we really do appreciate all the folks here in Charlotte.”
With the final pro-am in the books, time to turn the attention to the start of the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship on Thursday morning.
Max Homa will FINALLY get the chance to defend his title that he won in 2019. The victory was his first on the PGA Tour so nothing but good vibes as he tees it up on Thursday at 7:32 A.M.
