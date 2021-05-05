‘Vaccines are the key’: N.C. Gov. Cooper tours Mecklenburg County vaccine clinic

“We are pleased to be able to share with Governor Cooper one of the many partnerships that have contributed to the public health response to COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County. There are so many,” said Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris. “Brought together by Mecklenburg County Public Health, this vaccination clinic at Medic involves staff from Public Health staff, Medic our County EMS program, Charmeck Emergency Management and the NC National Guard to serve one of our disproportionately affected communities. We are proud of all the staff that has made this effort successful.”