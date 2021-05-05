NC DHHS Flu
Gov. Cooper to make economic development announcement in Concord

By WBTV Web Staff and Caroline Hicks
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gov. Roy Cooper is returning to the Charlotte area Tuesday afternoon to make an economic development announcement.

Cooper is set to make the announcement at 12:10 p.m. at the Cabarrus Center on Union Street South in Concord.

The governor will be at Northwest Cabarrus High School in Kannapolis a short time later, around 12:30 p.m., to see some COVID-19 vaccinations.

This will be Cooper’s second visit to the area in a week. He visited Charlotte on July 6 to meet with U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. Together, the visited a vaccination site at the Charlotte Transit Center.

N.C. Gov. Cooper, U.S. HHS secretary visit Charlotte COVID-19 vaccination site

Governor Cooper addressed the importance of boosting vaccine confidence to fight COVID-19.

