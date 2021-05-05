N.C. Gov. Cooper to check out COVID-19 vaccination site in Kannapolis

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gov. Roy Cooper will be returning to the Charlotte area Tuesday afternoon.

The governor will be at Northwest Cabarrus High School in Kannapolis to see some COVID-19 vaccinations.

This will be Cooper’s second visit to the area in a week.

He came to Charlotte on July 6 to meet with U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. Together, the visited a vaccination site at the Charlotte Transit Center.

Several other health leaders joined the pop-up vaccine site tour, which was held at the Charlotte Transit Center.

Some of the attendants included Mecklenburg County Chair George Dunlap, Congresswoman Alma Adams, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and N.C. First Lady Kristin Cooper.

Governor Cooper addressed the importance of boosting vaccine confidence to fight COVID-19.

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris told WBTV it is likely this variant will soon dominate cases in our area.

“We know that we’re only halfway through our community with this vaccine which leaves at least 50 percent of our population at high risk for infection and a greater chance for severe illness and hospitalization,” she said

