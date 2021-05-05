NC DHHS Flu
N.C. Gov. Cooper to check out COVID-19 vaccinations in Concord

Gov. Cooper to visit vaccination site in Charlotte
Gov. Cooper to visit vaccination site in Charlotte
By WBTV Web Staff and Caroline Hicks
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Gov. Roy Cooper will be returning to the Charlotte area Tuesday afternoon.

The governor will be at Northwest Cabarrus High School in Concord to see some COVID-19 vaccinations.

N.C. Gov. Cooper, U.S. HHS secretary visit Charlotte COVID-19 vaccination site

This will be Cooper’s second visit to the area in a week.

He came to Charlotte on July 6 to meet with U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. Together, the visited a vaccination site at the Charlotte Transit Center.

‘Vaccines are the key’: N.C. Gov. Cooper tours Mecklenburg County vaccine clinic

Several other health leaders joined the pop-up vaccine site tour, which was held at the Charlotte Transit Center.

Some of the attendants included Mecklenburg County Chair George Dunlap, Congresswoman Alma Adams, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and N.C. First Lady Kristin Cooper.

Data by zip code reveals gaps in vaccination rates in Mecklenburg County

Governor Cooper addressed the importance of boosting vaccine confidence to fight COVID-19.

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris told WBTV it is likely this variant will soon dominate cases in our area.

“We know that we’re only halfway through our community with this vaccine which leaves at least 50 percent of our population at high risk for infection and a greater chance for severe illness and hospitalization,” she said

