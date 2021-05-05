N.C. Gov. Cooper, U.S. HHS secretary to visit Charlotte COVID-19 vaccination site Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is returning to Charlotte to visit a COVID-19 vaccination site.

The governor will be joined by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra Wednesday afternoon.

Gov. Cooper will join Secretary Becerra Congresswoman Alma Adams, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and N.C. First Lady Kristin Cooper at a vaccination site at the Charlotte Transit Center to address the importance of boosting vaccine confidence to fight COVID-19.

Cooper’s visit will come the same day the second winners of N.C. COVID-19 vaccination lottery will be drawn.

While in Charlotte, Secretary Becerra will discuss President Biden’s agenda to “Build Back Better” from the COVID-19 pandemic, including the American Families Plan.

Gov. Cooper was in Charlotte in early May to tour the MEDIC vaccination clinic, on Wilkinson Boulevard.

The governor and NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen have said they are continuing to work to reach underserved communities.

As of Tuesday, 56 percent of adults in North Carolina have been partially vaccinated, while 53 percent of adults in the state have been fully vaccinated.

