SWAT situation underway in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are asking people to avoid an area in west Charlotte due to a SWAT situation that began Wednesday morning.
The situation unfolded before 10:30 a.m. on Old Steele Creek Road near Marene Drive.
Charlotte Mecklenburg police tweeted that their SWAT team was in the process of serving an arrest warrant in the area.
“The area is contained and everyone is encouraged to avoid the area,” CMPD tweeted.
We’re working to gather more information. This is a developing story.
