Street solicitors collecting curbside donations for possibly fake church charity in S.C.

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Solicitors are asking for money to be used as “donations” to a possibly fake church charity in the streets of Chester, South Carolina.
On Tuesday, officials say several people were soliciting donations at the intersection of JA Cochran Bypass and Highway #9, claiming they were collecting money for the New Life Church of Lakeland, Florida.
Several people were seen approaching vehicles at the intersection soliciting donations from citizens as they stopped at the traffic light.
Preliminary information has determined this may not be a legitimate nonprofit organization and it is unknown as to where these monetary donations may be going.
In July of 2018, a Florida News Station produced an investigative report regarding the New Life Church, which can be seen here:
Citizens are asked to be cautious when donating money to unknown charities. The Sheriff’s Office encourages everyone to donate to charities, but take steps to ensure they are legitimate.
Please refer to the SC Secretary of State’s website for detailed information regarding registered charities.
