A ‘sisterhood’ no one wants: Mother’s Day event to celebrate moms of homicide victims

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend, the Mother’s Day holiday will be celebrated.
However, for some moms, it’s a reminder of a child they’ve lost to violence.
“I think I’m still in somewhat denial but I know he’s not here,” said Caprice Perry.
Perry’s son, William, was found shot to death in a car near Tuckaseegee Road on March 22.
“It eases me to say ‘O you know, maybe I’m going to get a phone call,’” she said. “Because I still wake up looking for him to call me because we talked everyday, every Mother’s Day he always sent me a card.”
It’s a feeling of hopelessness that Lucille Puckett also shares.
Her son, Shawn Harbin, was murdered in 2016.
“It’s hard because one thing I could count on was my son being there and showering me, his heart was so big when it came to me...Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day...Christmas,” Puckett said.
Puckett turned his death into activism with Take Back Our H.O.O.D.S.
“You lose yourself. It’s like part of me died when my son died,” she added. “I feel like it’s so unfair to celebrate Mother’s Day without having my son. But it’s also unfair for me not to celebrate Mother’s Day because of my other children.”
This Mother’s Day, she is bringing moms who’ve lost children to violence together. On Saturday, a “Grieving Mother’s Day Dinner” will be held.
There will be tears, food and a good time.
But most importantly, a support system for mothers to lean on.
“They can expect unity, love, be embraced and be able to share their story if they choose to,” Puckett said.
It’s a sisterhood that has helped Perry through her pain.
“I always say no one understands my pain, but there are moms that really do. They can’t take it away but they can offer encouraging words,” she said.
While the days may past, the pain will be experienced over and over, not just on Mother’s Day.
“You don’t want your mom to go through that. You’re leaving her behind and you don’t know how hard it is because you’re not here anymore...or what she has to deal with to cope and process,” Perry said.
Puckett also called on the community to do its part, helping to curb the violence in Charlotte.
“We need our moms, if you need help with your child and you know he is going astray and you don’t know what else to do and you don’t want to call 911, you can call Take Back Our H.O.O.D.S., there are a lot of organizations out here,” she said.
