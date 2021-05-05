Salisbury Communications Director receives Communicator of the Year Award

“Linda is a perfect example of someone whose character, career and service makes her an excellent recipient for the Chris Coulson Communicator of the Year Award,” said City Manager Lane Bailey. “Since being a member of Team Salisbury, Linda has built up the communications department and implemented great things such as the council preview videos, citizen’s newsletter, internal videos to communicate to staff, and the rumor control page. She is incredibly driven and immensely talented, and we are a better organization because of her contributions. I am happy to see Linda receiving this award as it is so well deserved.”