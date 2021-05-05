Preparations and practice as the Boone community gets ready to say goodbye to fallen deputies

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - - Final preparations were underway Wednesday for Thursday’s public funerals for Watauga Sheriff’s Deputies Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox.
The two died a week ago when a man opened fire on them during a welfare check.
Thousands are expected for the funerals.
They will be held together at the Holmes Convocation Center at Appalachian State University.
Thursday afternoon, John Shell stood outside the center with bagpipes, practicing music in preparation for the funeral.
“I just want it to be absolutely perfect,” Shell said.
Down on Rivers Street, a special NC Highway Patrol unit was practicing with a team of horses that pulls a caisson unit where one casket at a time will be placed and brought to the Holmes Center on Thursday.
“It’s an absolute honor,” said Trooper Rod Murphy, a member of the unit.
Officials say a lot of planning has gone into the services and they want it to go as planned for the families, the community, and the fallen.
