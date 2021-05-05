NC House votes to ban abortions based on race, Down syndrome

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina House has approved legislation barring abortion providers from performing the procedure if a woman’s decision centered on the unborn child’s race or a Down syndrome diagnosis.
Thursday’s vote came after nearly after an hour of impassioned debate.
Abortion rights groups and their allies on the House floor agreed the measure is another method to meddle in the deeply personal decisions of a woman.
Six Democrats joined the Republicans in voting for measure, which now goes to the Senate.
The bill is likely to receive the veto stamp of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper if it should reach his desk.
