N.C. bill banning Down syndrome abortions nears floor vote

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina bill prohibiting pregnant women from seeking abortions on the basis of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome is one step closer to becoming law.
House Bill 453 was approved by a House judiciary committee on Wednesday afternoon and is set to make one more stop later in the day in another House committee before reaching the chamber floor for debate as early as Thursday.
In order to be considered this legislative session, it must be approved in the House by May 13.
It is unlikely to be signed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
