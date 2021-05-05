Mecklenburg Co. focuses on improving access to vaccinations for marginalized communities

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 41 percent of people in Mecklenburg County have been administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, health officials said Wednesday.
Also, 31 percent of people in Mecklenburg County are fully vaccinated.
Still, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris says the focus is to distribute the vaccinations to those in marginalized communities.
“Our focus is to improve access and availability to them,” Harris said.
WBTV reported Monday that historically marginalized communities are falling behind more affluent areas in Mecklenburg County when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations.
According to new data from the county, people living in the center of the county in communities, including South Park and Elizabeth, are being vaccinated at a much higher rate than those in areas like east Charlotte.
The northern and southern tips, including places like Cornelius and Ballantyne, are also further ahead. West Charlotte is also on the lower end.
Harris addressed the county’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution process on Wednesday, just hours after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper visited the Medic vaccination clinic.
Cooper, and NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen toured the clinic on Wilkinson Boulevard, which is working to reach underserved communities.
The Mecklenburg County Health Department has partnered with Emergency Medical Services, National Guard and volunteers from Central Piedmont Community College to help distribute vaccines at this site, which is located in one of Mecklenburg County’s zip codes with the greatest need.
Mecklenburg County Health officials said they are working to collaborate with emergency responders to vaccinate as many people as possible in high-priority zip codes.
The county also plans for more clinics and events geared toward people who don’t have easy access to receiving the vaccination.
“We are working to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible,” Harris said.
The clinic is also preparing shots for people who are homebound.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young adults age 12 and older by next week.
Pfizer also expects to seek emergency authorization in September for children ages 2 to 11 to get the vaccine, the CEO said.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been more than 110,000 confirmed positive cases in Mecklenburg County.
The county reports 110,163 lab-confirmed cases among Mecklenburg County residents since March 2020.
There have also been 950 deaths due to complications from the virus.
“We still have plenty of the virus in the community,” Harris said. “The rate is still higher than what we would like.”
For more detailed information on COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County visit the Data Dashboard. For daily data updates visit NC DHHS’s Data Dashboard
