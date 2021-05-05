Law Enforcement Day: A moment to honor and remember

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - As part of national Law Day events, local law enforcement officers, the families of fallen officers and members of the community will gather on Friday, May 7 at 10:45 a.m. on the front steps of the Cabarrus County Government Center (65 Church Street, S., Concord) to present the Robert J. Eury Award to a deserving veteran law enforcement officer.
The Robert J. Eury Award is given to an officer with at least 20 years of experience and someone who embodies the integrity of Lt. Eury, who was killed by honorably protecting the people of this county. This is known as the most prestigious law enforcement award in the community. It is given to an officer who demonstrates true commitment to law enforcement and service to the community.
The event will also pay tribute to the life and legacy of the seven local law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty, including Concord Police Officer Jason Nicholas Shuping, who was killed on December 16, 2020. Officials will present a nameplate honoring Officer Shuping on the Cabarrus County Fallen Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.
The Law Day ceremony is a long-standing tradition in Cabarrus County that is representative of national celebrations dedicated to the officers of and ties between written law and the pursuit of order.
North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis will serve as this year’s keynote speaker. The event will also include a special recognition of last year’s Eury Award honoree, Concord Police Department Deputy Chief Jimmy Hughes, who received the award in a private ceremony due to COVID-19.
Following tradition, the event will include the playing of “Taps,” a bagpipe performance and a 21-gun salute.
The public is invited to participate in the ceremony in person at the Government Center. Public parking will be available in the public parking garage at the corner of Union Street and Corban Avenue.
The event will require the closing of Corban Avenue at McCachern Boulevard, Union Street at Corban Avenue and Church Street at Means Avenue, beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday.
The event will broadcast virtually at facebook.com/cabarruscounty and air on Cabarrus County Television every day of May at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., beginning Saturday, May 8. The public can watch on demand at youtube.com/cabarruscounty.
Since 1899, seven law enforcement officers lost their lives serving Cabarrus residents in the line of duty.
William J Kearns: Concord Police Department, September 2, 1899
William F Propst: Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, November 17, 1922
Martin Reuben Kiser: Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, March 3, 1931
Robert J Eury: Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, May 5, 1972
Roger Dale Carter: Kannapolis Police Department, December 31, 1993
Jackie L Daniel: NC DMV, July 28, 1994
Jason N. Shuping: Concord, Police Department, December 16, 2020
For more information about Law Enforcement Day and the ceremony, call the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000 or visit cabarruscounty.us.
