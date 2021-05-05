Isolated thunderstorms move through quickly Wednesday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Partly cloudy skies turn mostly sunny as the day progresses, but scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms aren’t totally out of the picture as a cold front slowly drifts over the WBTV viewing area through the remainder of the day.
What the First Alert Weather is Tracking Today:
- Isolated thunderstorms possible this afternoon
- Cooler conditions prevail Thursday, Friday, and Saturday
- Warmer air is back on Mother’s Day with widespread rain returning next week
Don’t anticipate any strong or severe storm activity today. Meanwhile, high temperatures will top out in the lower 80s before falling to the low to mid 50s tonight.
Expect mostly sunny skies Thursday, but with cooler temperatures in the low to mid 70s. A few scattered showers will slide through the area Thursday night into Friday morning, but this brief round of wet weather won’t cause too much of a disturbance - as light rainfall amounts will mainly be concentrated over the Mountains and Foothills.
Friday will be fairly breezy and cool especially in the higher elevations with temperatures remaining slightly below average areawide. Highs will only top out in the lower 70s Friday and Saturday with overnight lows ranging from the mid 40s to the low 50s in and around the Charlotte Metro.
However, dry conditions and mostly sunny skies will be a mainstay, at least through the first half of the Mother’s Day weekend.
High temperatures return to the lower 80s, mostly sunny skies will turn cloudy with a small chance of a few late evening showers. More rain is set to push into the Carolinas Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
