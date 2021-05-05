Fallen Watauga deputies honored at high school baseball game

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - The ambush on the two Watauga County Sheriff’s deputies has hit the Boone community hard.
On Wednesday night, the Watauga High School baseball team invited members of the Sheriff’s Office—as well as family members of Sargent Chris Ward and K-9 deputy Logan Fox—to be honored during the game.
From memorial caps to their numbers painted by home plate, it was easy to see how much they meant to this community.
“It’s been a rough week,” Watauga High baseball coach Ethan Greene said.
As coach of the high school baseball team, Greene’s job is to mold young men.
But sometimes having to do that means explaining that even up here in small town Boone tragic things can still find you.
“The whole community’s hurting by it,” Greene said. “It just gives you a real perspective, and if we didn’t have anything to play for, now we do.”
This game was unlike many they’ve played before.
Gray skies echoed how everyone was feeling.
When tragic things happen, it seems to hit small towns especially hard.
“It’s a lot of emotion. To think about these people sacrificing,” said one fan.
There are things people can do to come together and begin to heal.
The school invited Watauga County deputy Seth Morrison to throw out the first pitch.
“The people who come up to us and tell me that they’re thinking about us, that they’re praying for us that they’re thinking about us. It means a lot,” said Morrison.
Family, friends and members of the department were on hand to be recognized, including deputy Logan’s K-9 partner Raven, who now is without his best friend.
“It’s real raw right now, it’s been a week. You see people loving on each other and I think that’s what we need right now,” said Kevin Rothrock.
Flags flew, the deputies’ I-D numbers were painted behind home plate and the dugout showed solidarity with the department.
But something else here will impact lives more than mere symbols.
The team wore special hats honoring Sgt. Ward and deputy Logan. They were so popular they made them available to the public.
Now they can’t keep them on the shelves.
“It just took off. So far we have over 700 orders,” said Alison Idol.
And everything made from the hats, every last dime, goes directly to helping the families who were touched the most by what happened.
“You’ve just got to care about each other. And that’s huge with us,” Greene said.
And if you’d like to purchase one of these hats to help out the family, you can do that here: https://www.bluedeercookies.com/merch/wataugamemorialbaseballcap
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.