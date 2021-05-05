Digital Navigators available to assist community in May

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan Public Library is partnering with state government agencies to provide access to Digital Navigators for the month of May. Digital Navigators will guide community members to address their needs around home connectivity, devices, and digital skills. This temporary service is part of larger efforts to close the digital divide in North Carolina and may be helpful to those interested in the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit launching on May 12.
Many North Carolinians are affected by the digital divide: the gap between those who have access to technology, the internet and digital literacy training and those who do not. The State Library of North Carolina, the North Carolina Department of Information Technology’s Broadband Infrastructure Office and Rowan Public Library are partnering to help community members overcome those barriers with this Digital Navigator helpline.
“The library is excited to participate in this month-long pilot project. Digital equity is a key component to a knowledgeable and economically vibrant Rowan County,” said RPL Director Melissa Oleen. “We hope Rowan residents will take full advantage of this resource.”
Anyone who would like to talk to a Digital Navigator about their needs related to internet access, devices, or digital skills can text (919) 714-9471, leave a voicemail at (919) 714-9471, or fill out the online form at http://bit.ly/maydignav to receive a call back.
Common topics include home internet connectivity, email, online video call platforms like Zoom, online education, the Emergency Broadband Benefit, and devices like Chromebooks. This temporary service will inform future digital inclusion initiatives.
Rowan Public Library has marketing materials promoting Digital Navigators. “I encourage individuals and business, churches and non-profits that would like to share information about the program with family, employees, parishioners, volunteers and clients to contact the library at 704-216-8240 so we can share these materials with you,” said Oleen.
This project is made possible in part with funding from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) as administered by the State Library of North Carolina, a division of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (IMLS grant number LG-70-18-0116-18).
The State Library of North Carolina provides exceptional library service and exceptional service to libraries, helping North Carolinians live more abundant and purposeful lives works to enrich the lives of North Carolinians through access to information resources, strengthens communities through exceptional library services, and inspires and supports literacy and lifelong learning for all North Carolinians.
NCDIT’s Broadband Infrastructure Office leads the statewide initiatives to expand high-speed internet access, adoption and use for all North Carolinians and serves as a statewide resource for broadband access, first responder communications and state-led classroom connectivity initiatives. In 2019, Gov. Roy Cooper issued Executive Order 91 (EO91), which lays out clear directives to expand broadband across the state through a task force comprised of cabinet agencies, which the office facilitates and supports.
