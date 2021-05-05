Digital Navigators available to assist community in May

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan Public Library is partnering with state government agencies to provide access to Digital Navigators for the month of May. Digital Navigators will guide community members to address their needs around home connectivity, devices, and digital skills. This temporary service is part of larger efforts to close the digital divide in North Carolina and may be helpful to those interested in the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit launching on May 12.