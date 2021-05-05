Crime Stoppers: Police searching for men who stole expensive blenders from east Charlotte Smoothie King

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to identify the men responsible for stealing expensive blenders from a Smoothie King in east Charlotte.
The incident happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 25th at the Smoothie King location on Krefeld Drive in east Charlotte.
Detective Adrian Johnson from the CMPD Crime Stoppers said this is the first time he’s investigated a break-in at a Smoothie King. Surveillance video from the business shows two men approach the building and use a tool to smash out a sliding glass window.
“They brought a tool, broke the glass sliding window and went inside and started taking products out of the store,” explained Johnson.
The detective said it is unclear if the break-in happened spur-of-the-moment or was a planned operation.
“I’m not sure and the detectives over the case, they’re not positive. It’s a very secluded location, not a lot of businesses around here, so they could have planned it or it could have been a target for this particular location,” said Johnson.
Surveillance footage from the Smoothie King shows the men pull several blenders from the business. According to a report filed with the CMPD, five different Vitamix blenders were stolen. The report states the blenders are worth a combined $4500.
“There’s no telling what these suspects could do with these blenders. They could sell them on the street, they could go online and sell them on Facebook, OfferUp, or any type of website like that,” explained Johnson.
Police said one of the men was tall and skinny and was wearing black and red jogging pants and a black hoodie. Officers said the other man was heavyset and was wearing a black jacket, green shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
