Cooler air is on the way!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Good-bye 80s! Hello 70s.
A cold front is on the way through and that will bring an end to our rain chances for a while.
We could still see a shower or two this evening, but the chance will drop tonight. Lows fall to the low 50s.
What we are tracking for Wednesday:
- Stray evening shower
- Cooler air for Thursday and Friday
- Dry Mother’s Day weekend
Thursday and Friday will be cooler.
Highs will be in the low 70s both days. That is below the average high of 78 degrees.
Rain chances are almost zero on Thursday. There’s about a 20 percent chance for a shower on Friday.
Mother’s Day weekend is a go!
If you want to celebrate Mom outside, both days should be dry.
You get to choose between a cooler day on Saturday with highs in the low 70s... or a warmer day in the low 80s on Sunday.
Rain chances return for next week. Monday and Wednesday hold the best chance as of now.
Highs will be in the low 80s on Monday and the mid-70s for the middle of the week.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
