CMS policy change: No more than two guests allowed for students’ end-of-year shows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has revised its end-of-year activity guidelines for student performances.
Schools with preapproved student performances, including dance, theater, orchestra and band, will allow no more than one to two guests (parent/guardian) per participant, dependent upon school venue capacity, to attend performances following the safety protocols below:
- For indoor events, each participant will be allowed to bring no more than one to two guests (parent/guardian) not to exceed 30 percent capacity of the venue. Face coverings will be required. Families/guest groups must physically distance and sit at least 6 feet apart from other families/guest groups.
- A screening will be conducted prior to entry to the facility or performance event.
- For outdoor events, each participant will be allowed to bring no more than one to two guests (parent/guardian). Face coverings are encouraged but will not be required at outdoor performances. Families/guest groups must physically distance and sit at least 6 feet apart from other families/guest groups.
- Once the performance has been completed, families and guests will be required to exit campus immediately.
Earlier this week, students at Providence High School were told they wouldn’t get to perform their spring musical as they originally planned.
Parents pushed for answers.
“A live performance with an audience who pays to come see them, that’s their big game, that’s their playoff and they’re being cheated out of it this year,” said Angie Hall, whose daughter is in the musical.
The Town of Matthews offered its community theater space for students to perform in.
Commissioner Ken McCool graduated from Providence High School and is a supporter of students in the arts.
“We need to make sure that our students, in such a hard year, who have had so much taken away, have the same right as all students and the ones who are athletes,” he said.
Parents and commissioner McCool are wondering why this is so different from indoor athletics.
Sports, like basketball and volleyball, allowed some parents in the spring. Theater parents want the rules to be the same.
“You can go watch your child play volleyball or basketball. But you can’t watch your kids act or play. I just want to make sure there’s equity here,” McCool said.
