Charlotte resident sentenced to 30 years for producing child pornography

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 48-year-old Charlotte resident was sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing child pornography.
Oscar Hernandez Maldonado, a Honduran national residing in Charlotte, was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for producing child pornography, announced William T. Stetzer, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. U.S.
District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr. also ordered Maldonado to register as a sex offender after his term of incarceration.
Maldonado was charged via a criminal bill of information with inducing, enticing and coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing images of the sexual abuse.
According to Wednesday’s sentencing hearing and documents filed with the Court, beginning in or about 2008, Maldonado sexually abused five minor victims, four females and one male, at various times and on multiple occasions over an eight-year period.
A forensic analysis by HSI of Maldonado’s seized electronic devices revealed that Maldonado produced images depicting the sexual abuse of the minors and attempted to erase those images.
In December 2019, Maldonado pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography.
Maldonado is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.
