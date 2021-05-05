Body of missing Lincoln Co. man found behind building being demolished in Albemarle

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Albemarle Police have identified the body of a man found behind a building in late April as a missing Lincoln County man.
Police say the body was found on Thursday when work crews were preparing to demolish the old Sagebrush building on NC 24-27 Bypass East. The body was then sent to the N.C. Chief Medical Examiner’s Office where it was identified as 30-year-old Christopher Allen Jernigan.
Jernigan, who was homeless, was reported missing by family members on March 24.
Investigators say there were no apparent signs of foul play involved in Jernigan’s death.
No further information was released.
