Asian American group calls for NC to pass hate crimes bill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A group is calling for North Carolina to pass a hate crimes bill to protect Asian American communities and other communities of color in the state.
Hate Crimes Prevention Act, SB 439, proposes creating a hate crimes database, institute a mandatory reporting of hate crimes, and collecting data on bias-motivated incidents and crime.
North Carolina Asian Americans Together says the bill was introduced in the NC General Assembly once in 2018 as SB 794 and once in 2019 as SB 209, “but legislators failed to pass the bill both times.”
North Carolina Asian Americans Together (NCAAT) identifies as a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization focused on bringing together the Asian American community in North Carolina through civic engagement and political participation.
Community members plan to talk with legislators Wednesday morning and urge them to pass SB 439. The conversation is expected to happen at 10 a.m.
Hundreds in Charlotte came to Marshall Park last month to stand in solidarity with the Asian community.
The vigil came almost a week after eight people were killed in Atlanta-area shootings. Six of the victims were of Asian descent.
