84-year-old man reported missing in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives in Lincoln County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 84-year-old man.
Robert Houston Smith was last seen leaving his home on High Terrace Lane in Lincolnton around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 3.
Smith is described as a white male, 5′5″ tall and 180 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light-colored short sleeve button down shirt and a black “Vietnam Veteran’s” cap.
He was last seen driving a white 2005 Ford Explorer with an unknown Georgia license plate. Officials say Smith has family in the Georgia area and could possibly be traveling in that direction.
Anyone who sees Robert Smith or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.
