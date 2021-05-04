Woman charged in Cherryville shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman is accused of shooting a man in the head in Cherryville Monday night.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at an apartment on Heather Lane. Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Caromont Regional and later to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.
Cherryville police say 22-year-old Kendra Adaire Odums was arrested in the shooting and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.
She was placed in the Gaston County Jail under no bond.
The case remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.