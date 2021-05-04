Wine giant Gallo close to $400 million center in S. Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina will likely soon tweak its liquor laws to allow the biggest winemaker in the United States to spend $400 million on a new bottling and distribution center in the state.
The House voted 98-11 on Tuesday to approve the bill that would allow California-based E& J Gallo Winery to open tasting rooms where people can sample their wines.
The tasting rooms needed an exception to South Carolina’s quirky liquor laws.
Gallo wants to open a site in Chester County to be the center of its East Coast operations and asked for the tasting rooms as part of the deal.
