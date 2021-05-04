Who were Chris Ward and Logan Fox? Remembering the deputies killed in Watauga County mass shooting

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox were the two deputies killed in a mass shooting in Watauga County that left five people dead - but the two men were much more than just law enforcement officers.
Ward, 36 years old, was a loving husband, father, brother, son, uncle and nephew. He married his high school sweetheart and was a father of two daughters, ages 19 and 5.
Sgt. Ward enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He was a graduate of Watauga High School and Basic Law Enforcement Training.
He began his career at the Beech Mountain Police Department in 2013, and joined the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department in 2018.
Ward died as an eight-year veteran in the field of law enforcement.
Fox, 25 years old, was a loving son, brother, nephew and fiancée’ to his girlfriend. Fox was engaged and set to be married soon.
Logan Fox was 14 years old when he was awarded the Community Service and Impact Award from his hometown of Beech Mountain. He graduated BLET at Wilkesboro Community College with the highest GPA of his class.
He was recruited on graduation day in 2017 by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office and soon after promoted to K-9 Deputy where he was partnered with K-9 Raven.
Fox died as a four-year veteran in the field of law enforcement.
The two deputies were shot while responding to a welfare check at a home on Hardaman Circle in Boone after the homeowner and his family did not go to work or respond to phone calls. Deputies entered the residence after discovering all vehicles belonging to the residents were on the property.
Fox was shot and died at the scene, officials say. Ward died from his gunshot wounds after he was taken to Johnson City (Tenn.) Medical Center.
Family and friends will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 at Appalachian State University’s Holmes Convocation Center in Boone. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. Doors will open to the public at 1 p.m. All guests will be required to wear face coverings. Face coverings will be provided for those guests who do not bring them.
The service will be live streamed by AppTV and will also be available on the Watauga County Emergency Services Facebook page.
The bodies of both officers were transported from Winston Salem to a Boone funeral home on Friday in a procession. Community members across the route lined up on bridges and in the streets of towns to show their respect.
GoFundMe campaigns have been set up for the families of Sgt. Chris Ward and K9 Deputy Logan Fox by Back the Blue NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department, 184 Hodges Gap Road, Boone, N.C. 28607, to:
- Candice Ward for Sgt. Ward
- Tim Fox or Anneliese Moody for K-9 Deputy Fox
Online condolences may be shared with Sgt. Ward’s family and K-9 Deputy Fox’s family via Austin and Barnes Funeral Home. Guest books for the May 6 services are also available at the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and the Boone Police Department.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.