Wells Fargo Championship returns with COVID-19 safety guidelines for players, fans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a year-long hiatus, the Wells Fargo Championship is back in Charlotte at Quail Hollow Club.
Hundreds of people are coming out this week after the pandemic canceled the tournament last year.
“It’s awesome and very exciting to be able to come back, yes, and get to see all of the players play. Super excited because they had to skip last year, kind of bummed out,” said fans Colby and Jason Kennedy.
Michale Little drove all the way from Anson County to experience the Championship in person.
Little says it’s an experience that draws in people from all across the state.
“It’s tremendous you’ve got people from the east coast, west coast, north, and south that come to celebrate,” Little said.
The excitement and energy from years past remain the same and while more North Carolinians are getting vaccinated, COVID-19 guidelines are still in effect.
“I like to see the protocols that’s in place,” Little said.
Social distancing is required while on the shuttles and at concession stands.
Contactless payment options are available, and autographs are not allowed.
The tournament is also only operating at 30% capacity.
On Friday, Governor Cooper’s latest executive order went into effect lifting the outdoor mask mandate. This came just days after the CDC said it was safe for fully vaccinated people to not wear a mask outside unless they were in a large group.
Tournament Director Gary Sobba acknowledged the recent changes but said it is strongly encouraged that people still wear a mask while at the tournament.
“We’re asking that masks be worn. We understand that Governor Cooper changed the laws last week but we hope people will wear their masks certainly while in their buses and major groups,” Sobba said.
Jason Kennedy has been coming to the tournament for many years and says this return isn’t just a big moment for fans but the city after a long year of canceling several other sporting events.
“You get people to travel across the state to stay in Charlotte, it’s good for the city, the revenue, they get to see some of their favorite players,” Kennedy said.
The tournament continues this week and ends on May 9.
