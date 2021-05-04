Watauga HS baseball team to honor, benefit fallen deputies & their families with first ‘Law Enforcement Night’

“The tragic events of last week have hit our community harder than anything I can remember. Both Sgt. Ward and K-9 Dep. Fox made a tremendous impact on our community and the void left by their absence will never be filled,” the team wrote, in part, in a message on their official Twitter account. “Nothing we could ever do can fill the void left by our heroes that have gone on. The only thing we can do is try to honor them the best way possible and support their families, friends and fellow officers. This is what we will do tomorrow evening.”