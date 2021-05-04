Watauga HS baseball team to honor, benefit fallen deputies & their families with first ‘Law Enforcement Night’

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Watauga Highschool Pioneers baseball team will be honoring two fallen deputies and raising money to help their families at Tuesday’s game.
The team announced Monday they will be holding their first annual Law Enforcement Night in honor of Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox. Both deputies were shot and killed in the line of duty in Boone in late April.
“The tragic events of last week have hit our community harder than anything I can remember. Both Sgt. Ward and K-9 Dep. Fox made a tremendous impact on our community and the void left by their absence will never be filled,” the team wrote, in part, in a message on their official Twitter account. “Nothing we could ever do can fill the void left by our heroes that have gone on. The only thing we can do is try to honor them the best way possible and support their families, friends and fellow officers. This is what we will do tomorrow evening.”
The team invited other law enforcement officers to stand with them on the first base line as the National Anthem is played and as the school’s SRO Officer Seth Morrison throws the first pitch. The game begins at 6:30 p.m.
The team will also be selling hats embroidered with Sgt. Ward and K-9 Dep. Fox’s badge numbers during the game for $20 each. All money raised will go to the families of the fallen deputies.
For more information or to buy tickets to the game, you can click here.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.