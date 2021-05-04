Thunderstorms give way to cooler air

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Storms are once again moving into the WBTV viewing area.
The main threats are damaging wind gusts and large hail. But an isolated brief tornado cannot be ruled out across the southern Piedmont.
A cold front approaching from the west will be the trigger for another round of strong to severe thunderstorms during mainly the afternoon and early evening hours today.
Around 4 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located six miles southeast of Rock Hill, or near Lesslie, moving east at 40 mph. It brings 70 mph wind gusts and penny-size hail, according to the National Weather Service.
The impact could knock down trees and damage mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings.
Severe weather alert warnings have been issued:
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Anson and Richmond counties in North Carolina until 6:30 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Chesterfield County in South Carolina until 6 pm.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chesterfield and Lancaster counties in South Carolina expired at 5:15 pm
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Union County in North Carolina expired at 4:45 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lancaster County in South Carolina expired at 4:30 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chester and York counties in South Carolina expired at 4:45 p.m.
The storms will increase the threat for isolated flash flooding as well across areas that experience multiple rounds of rainfall.
What the First Alert Weather Team is Tracking Today
- Thunderstorm chances die down
- Cold front moves through tomorrow
- Cooler by week’s end
Showers will be possible through the evening as the main line continues to make progress to the east. It will remain warm and muggy. Tonight’s low will only fall to the mid-60s.
The cold front will move through on Wednesday. That will bring the last chance for showers for a few days. Even that is only a 30% chance. We won’t really feel the cooler temperatures tomorrow. We’ll still make it to the low 80s.
We will notice a difference by Thursday and Friday. It will be cooler and drier. Highs will scale back to the low 70s.
Mother’s Day weekend is looking good! We should remain dry. Highs will be in the mid-70s Saturday and the low 80s on Sunday.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
