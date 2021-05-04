Thunderstorm Warnings issued for counties in WBTV viewing area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Storms are once again moving into the WBTV viewing area.
The main threats are damaging wind gusts and large hail. But an isolated brief tornado cannot be ruled out across the southern Piedmont.
A cold front approaching from the west will be the trigger for another round of strong to severe thunderstorms during mainly the afternoon and early evening hours today.
Around 4 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located six miles southeast of Rock Hill, or near Lesslie, moving east at 40 mph. It brings 70 mph wind gusts and penny-size hail, according to the National Weather Service.
The impact could knock down trees and damage mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings.
Severe weather alert warnings have been issued:
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Chesterfield and Lancaster counties in South Carolina until 5:15 pm
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Union County in North Carolina until 4:45 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Lancaster County in South Carolina until 4:30 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Chester and York counties in South Carolina until 4:45 p.m.
The storms will increase the threat for isolated flash flooding as well across areas that experience multiple rounds of rainfall.
What the First Alert Weather Team is Tracking Today
- Strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, scattered showers tonight
- Drier air moves into the Carolinas by mid-morning Wednesday
- Below-average temperatures Thursday through the first half of Mother’s Day Weekend
Before the storms strike, temperatures will continue to climb into the mid 80s before falling back down as rain-cooled area spreads. A warm and muggy night is the forecast with lower rain chances and overnight temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
As the cold front passes through the WBTV area early on Wednesday, the storm risk will lower, with the best chance in eastern sections of the WBTV viewing area. Wednesday’s highs will still make a run into the lower 80s.
Beyond Wednesday’s cold front temperatures will drop back to the 70s for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
On top of being cooler, the back end of the workweek and Mother’s Day weekend appear mostly dry – good news if you have outdoor plans - with high temperatures rebounding to the 80s by Sunday.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
