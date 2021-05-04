Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon, early evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front approaching from the west will be the trigger for another round of strong to severe thunderstorms during mainly the afternoon and early evening hours today.
The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and large hail. But an isolated brief tornado cannot be ruled out across the southern Piedmont.
The storms will increase the threat for isolated flash flooding as well across areas that experience multiple rounds of rainfall.
What the First Alert Weather Team is Tracking Today
- Strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, scattered showers tonight
- Drier air moves into the Carolinas by mid-morning Wednesday
- Below-average temperatures Thursday through the first half of Mother’s Day Weekend
Before the storms strike, temperatures will continue to climb into the mid 80s before falling back down as rain-cooled area spreads. A warm and muggy night is the forecast with lower rain chances and overnight temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
As the cold front passes through the WBTV area early on Wednesday, the storm risk will lower, with the best chance in eastern sections of the WBTV viewing area. Wednesday’s highs will still make a run into the lower 80s.
Beyond Wednesday’s cold front temperatures will drop back to the 70s for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
On top of being cooler, the back end of the workweek and Mother’s Day weekend appear mostly dry – good news if you have outdoor plans - with high temperatures rebounding to the 80s by Sunday.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
