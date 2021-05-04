Serious crash closes part of I-485 inner in Matthews

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At least three people were seriously hurt in a crash that closed part of Interstate 485 inner in Matthews Tuesday morning.
The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. on Interstate 485 near John Street, NCDOT reports.
Medic says one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and two others suffered serious injuries.
We’re working to learn more about what caused the crash and when the road is expected to reopen. Pineville-Matthews Road may be used as an alternate route.
