Prom King and Queen of the “Love Birds Prom”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You might have read about Anna and Justin last Thursday.
Here’s the follow-up: They were crowned Prom Queen and King of the Love Birds Prom.
These two from Lenoir had a special prom thrown just for them by their families so maybe no surprise they were the stars, but there were other unexpected moments.
Both Anna and Justin were able to dance beside each other, as Pawpaw Alvin held Anna next to Justin, and Justin’s mom Renda held him next to her.
That had never happened before.
Picture below in comments. “Great food, great family, great friends,” Anna’s Nana wrote when she sent these photos.
“A remarkable evening.” If you missed the backstory on these Love Birds, find it here >> http://tinyurl.com/FBAnnaJustin Happy Tuesday. -Molly
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.