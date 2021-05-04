Opening Knight! Baseball returns to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday is opening day for the Charlotte Knights!
After 615 days, the Charlotte Knights will return to play as they host the Gwinette Stripers. The first pitch is at 7:04 p.m.
Vice President of Communications with Charlotte Knights Tommy Viola said, “It’s like Christmas morning!”
The 615 days marks the last time the Charlotte Knights fans were at Truist Field to watch a ballgame.
Tickets are limited as the stadium is working at a lower capacity. Typically 10,200 fans come to the ballpark, Viola says, but this year they’re looking to welcome 3,000 fans.
The following safety measures will be in place:
- Masks will still be required
- Sanitizing stations will be set up
- Seats are socially distanced
“We’re going to do everything we can to keep fans safe today,” Viola said.
There will be games over the next 12 days.
“There’s a lot of excitement,” Viola said. “We expect a really good team this year.”
Check out charlotteknights.com for ticket information
It’s also opening night for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at Atrium Health Ballpark. There will be a special ceremony at 6 p.m. ahead of the game. The Cannon Ballers were supposed to have their inaugural season last year, but it was canceled because of the pandemic.
It has been 615 days since baseball was played in Kannapolis, the Cannon Ballers tweeted Tuesday.
Tonight the team will face the Down East Wood Ducks.
The game will start at 7 p.m. Tonight’s game is sold out. Click here for ticket information.
