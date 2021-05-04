‘Never forgotten’; Two years later, police department remembers fallen Mooresville officer Jordan Sheldon

MOORESVILLE, NC (WBTV) - Tuesday marks the two-year anniversary of the death of Mooresville K-9 officer Jordan Sheldon who was shot and killed in the line of duty while making a traffic stop in 2019.
The Mooresville Police Department changed their Facebook profile photo to Officer Sheldon. The department also posted a picture of a flower that was part of Sheldon’s memorial.
“This flower was a part of Jordan Sheldon’s memorial but never bloomed. Today we have flowers on the second anniversary of Jordan’s line of duty death. Never forgotten,” the post read.
A scholarship created in memory of Officer Sheldon reached the $100,000 mark on the one-year anniversary of his death
The Officer Jordan Sheldon Memorial scholarship will benefit multiple cadets in Mitchell’s BLET program. The scholarship supports the next generation of law enforcement professionals as they receive training.
Community members still can donate to the scholarship endowment online at mitchellcc.edu/Sheldon, or by mailing a check to the Mitchell Community College Foundation, 500 W. Broad St., Statesville, NC 28677. Please indicate the gift is for the Officer Jordan Sheldon Scholarship endowment in the memo line.
The Mooresville Police Department also posted a picture of a memorial outside the station - with the post reading only “never forgotten”.
Sheldon was an alum of UNC Charlotte. He graduated in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a minor in sociology.
Officer Sheldon’s K-9, Ramon, was with him when the shots were fired. Police say that Officer Sheldon’s dog, Ramon, was taken into proper care.
In 2020 on the one-year anniversary of Sheldon’s death, 123 blue-line flags were placed on the Mooresville Town Hall lawn, where they remained for a week. Sheldon’s badge number was 123.
In his 2019 funeral, hundreds gathered inside Calvary Church in south Charlotte to say their final goodbyes to Officer Sheldon. There were law enforcement officers from both North Carolina and South Carolina as well as friends, family, and hundreds of members of the community.
Full honors were given and hundreds of law enforcement officers and first responders accompanied Officer Jordan Sheldon’s body back to Mooresville after the service.
The man accused of killing Sheldon died by suicide a short time after Sheldon was shot, officials say.
